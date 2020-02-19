39 minutes ago

Tamimu Issah has resigned from his position as the Acting Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

Tamimu in a post on his Facebook wall announced, he had resigned from the post with immediate effect.

“I have just tendered in my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association via email”.

“It has been 14 amazing years of committed service to the Ghana Football Association. Always give thanks to Allah in every situation in life”, the post stated.