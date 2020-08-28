28 minutes ago

The 26th ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is on the cusp of being suspended as Techiman City has dragged the GFA to court seek an injunction to stop Tuesday's congress from coming on.

According to Techiman City Tuesday 1st September's ordinary congress is illegal and as such must be stopped by the courts.

Bailiffs of the Accra High Court have been chasing the General Secretary of the GFA to serve him with the suit but to no avail.

Techiman City Football Club the plaintiff in this case is praying the court to grant them an interim injunction barring the GFA from organizing Tuesday's congress for breaching its statutes and the company's act 2019 among others.

