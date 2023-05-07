11 minutes ago

Dutch-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey, has expressed regret over a missed opportunity during Ajax's game against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

The striker failed to convert a one-on-one chance with AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper, Matthew Ryan, just before halftime.

Speaking after the match, Brobbey admitted he was disappointed with himself, saying "I should have taken that chance... I think I have to shoot that ball high and hard in the other corner." He added that he was also looking at the goalkeeper while taking the shot, which might have affected his accuracy.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, dashing Ajax's hopes of winning the Dutch Eredivisie title this season and potentially missing out on Champions League football next season.