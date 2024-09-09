8 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Bridget Adu has officially signed with Luton Town Ladies FC in England. The Black Queens centre-back made the move following a successful stint with TUT FC in Egypt, where she helped her team secure a league and cup double last season.

The 25-year-old defender expressed her excitement about joining her new club and is determined to contribute to Luton Town's success.

"I am thrilled to have signed with Luton Town Football Club, and I'm excited to be a part of this amazing team," Adu stated.

"I look forward to working with the coach, the staff, and my new teammates to achieve great things. I'm eager to help the team with my skills and experience and make the fans proud."

She also emphasized the honor she feels in wearing the Luton FC jersey and her excitement for this new chapter in her career.

Before her move to Egypt, Adu played in Turkey with Ataşehir Belediyespor and in France with Thonon Evian Grand, showcasing her experience in various leagues across Europe and Africa.