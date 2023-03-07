2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, has waded into Tuesday's chaos in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.

Her comments are in reaction to reports of a group of military officers storming the homes of civilians and subjecting them to various forms of brutalization.

In a couple of viral videos spotted online, some soldiers were seen moving from ‘house to house’ as they meted out stiff punishments to residents.

Their actions which have been deemed ‘revenge’, according to reports, were necessitated by the murder of one of their colleagues in the area.

Their conduct has been widely criticized by a large section of netizens on social media.

Whiles totally condemning the act on Twitter, Bridget Otoo labeled as unfair the treatment being meted out to the inhabitants of Ashaiman.

She said the case would have been different if the exact incident took place in East Legon.

“Forget Ashaiman for a second and insert East Legon. A soldier is killed there & as a result, the military goes to East Legon and assaults residents of East Legon. It’s Ashaiman so you think they deserve it. We are not being ruled by the Military. Or Police no longer investigate crime?” she questioned.

Source: Ghanaweb