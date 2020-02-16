40 minutes ago

Ghanaian International and former Under 20 World Cup medalist Bright Addae scored a spectacular goal for Juve Stabia against FC Crotone in the Italian serie B at the Stadio Romeo Menti, Castellammare di Stabia.

The goal was his second of the season. Addae dedicated his first to his close pal and friend Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

Scoring his second goal of the campaign, the versatile player has dedicated the goal to the Italian Ambassador.

In an interview after the match, he expressed his gratitude to the supporters of SS Juve Stabia, the technical team and his team mates.

“I will say this goal is a special one because it is going for a special person like no other in the Italian Ambassador to Ghana.

“I dedicate this special goal against Crotone to His Excellency Giovanni Favilli, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana” he ended.

Addae scored the winning goal for his side to clinch all three points. Juve Stabia are now pegged on 11th spot on the league table with 32 points.