4 hours ago

U-20 World Cup Winner Bright Addae registered his name on the scoresheet as his side FC Hermannstadt secure a point against FC Arges in the Romanian top-flight.

Addae scored in the 55th minute to make it 2 for his FC Hermannstadt in the second half but FC Arges fought back to equalise to end the game in a draw.

Bright Addae who spent nine years in Italy moved to FC Hermannstadt in Romania after leaving Italian Serie B Side SS Juve Stabia this summer.

He expressed his overwhelming gratitude to his supporters back home and also to his FC Hermannstadt teammates.

"I'm very happy for scoring my second goal of the season," he said.

"It been a long time I scored a goal and even though I'm a midfielder I'm always hungry for goals

"If you ask me something about today, I will tell you today is one of my happiest days and I will always remember 16th December 2020 as a special day in my life."

Addae who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday 19th December 2020 indicated that the goal also serves a gateway to Celebrate the birthday.

Bright Addae has featured 7 times for the Sibu based Football club has scored twice in the league with a match left to end the season.