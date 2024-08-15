1 hour ago

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey will not be available for the Seagulls' opening Premier League fixture against Everton.

Brighton is set to face Sean Dyche's Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but Lamptey, along with teammates Pervis Estupinan and Evan Ferguson, will miss the match despite returning to training.

"It's great news that they're back in training, but I'm not sure if they're ready for the first match," Hurzeler said in an update on the club's website.

Lamptey, who struggled with injuries last season under previous manager Roberto De Zerbi, is anticipated to play a pivotal role for Hurzeler this season.

The Ghanaian defender made 19 Premier League appearances last season.

Lamptey is expected to be fit in time for Ghana's opening games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.