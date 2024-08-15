1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has secured a season-long loan move to Dutch Eredivisie giants Feyenoord from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The loan agreement, which does not include a purchase option, will see Brighton cover the 19-year-old's wages during his time in the Netherlands.

Osman, who made the switch to Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland earlier this year, underwent a medical on Tuesday, with his official unveiling taking place today, Thursday, August 2024.

The loan is part of Brighton's strategy to nurture young talent by offering them valuable playing time, similar to the successful development of players like Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra, who both flourished on loan before becoming key players for the Seagulls.

Osman impressed during his stint in Denmark, where he tallied six goals and seven assists in 26 appearances.

His performances have generated significant excitement about his future potential.

Feyenoord is looking to maximize Osman’s abilities as they gear up for a competitive season in both the Eredivisie and the Europa League.