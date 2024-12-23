4 hours ago

Dickson Adomako Kissi, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum Constituency in the Greater Accra region, has called on the leadership of the party to work towards bringing back all backsliding members.

According to him, after the party’s historic defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the NPP needs everyone to ensure that the party prepares ahead for the next elections.

He specifically mentioned that Alan Kyerematen, a former member who contested the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate, should be sought after to rejoin and work for victory.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 19, 2024, he called on the leadership to be humble in dealing with these individuals.

“We have to do our work and see how we can bring the party back to power. But for now, we have to bring everybody on board, including those who went to form their own party. Even those who went to form their party, we have to bring all of them back to the NPP to wage war against the NDC in the next election.

“If Alan had left with even three people, those souls are very important because of the situation we find ourselves in. I think this time around we need all of them. Initially, we thought we were many, so we didn’t need them. We have to calm down as a party, solve our internal matters, and bring them back,” he said.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on Monday, December 9, declared John Mahama, the NDC candidate, the winner in the 2024 presidential elections, with a total of 6,328,397 votes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP received 4,657,304 votes.

Mahama's party, the NDC, achieved historic success by gaining a majority in Parliament.