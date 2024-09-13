3 hours ago

Three women have so far filed their nomination forms to contest the 2024 presidential election.

The women aspirants are: Madam Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party), Ms Janet Asana Nabla (People’s National Party), and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah (Convention People’s Party).

They filed their nominations forms at the Head Office of the EC in Accra on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, EC, received the nomination forms on behalf of the Commission.

The female aspirants enjoyed 25 per cent discount on nomination fees. They paid GHS75,000 instead of GHS100,000.

The Commission said the discount was the first to be done in its history and was intended to encourage more women to participate in the presidential elections.

Madam Akua Donkor, after filing her nomination forms, thanked the Commission for the opportunity and prayed for peaceful elections.

She also encouraged Mrs Mensa to remain resolute and continue to deliver on her mandate without fear or favour.

Ms Janet Asana Nabla said the discount was timely, adding it was essential for women to be given the needed push to participate in the electoral process at the highest level.

“We have tried the men. The time has come for Ghanaians to try the women,” she said.

Nana Sarpong Kumankumah said she looked forward to a successful election after becoming the first woman to lead the CPP as presidential aspirant.

“I wish to tell all Nkrumahists that this is the time. The CPP is ready and poised,” she said.

Mrs Mensa thanked all the women for taking advantage of the window provided by the Commission to file their nomination forms.

She said the EC had constituted two teams to scrutinize the documents of the presidential aspirants to ensure that they met the key requirements.

Mrs Mensa assured the aspirants that the EC’s committee would “get to work immediately” and provide feedback to the presidential aspirant within the “shortest possible time.”

“We have no doubt that the teams will conduct themselves in a fair but firm process,” she said.

Fourteen aspirants have so far filed their nomination forms to contest the December 7 polls since the EC commenced receipt of nomination forms on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Apart from the three women aspirants, the other aspirants who have filed their nomination forms are: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (New Patriotic Party); Former President John Dramani Mahama (National Democratic Congress); Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party of Ghana); Nana Kwame Bediako (The New Force Movement), and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement).

The rest are: Mr Samuel Apea-Danquah (Independent Candidate); Mr George Twum-Barimah (Independent Candidate); Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress); Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong (National Democratic Party); Mr Kofi Koranteng (Independent Candidate), and Mr Alan Kyerematen (Movememt for Change).