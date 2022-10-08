2 hours ago

British actress Michaela Coel has taken her American Vogue cover to the streets of Accra.

Coel, who has been cast in Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Vogue's November cover star - and she chose to have the photoshoot in her ancestral home, Ghana, alongside her father, Derek Kwesi Coel, and grandmother Jemima Andam.

She was photographed by Senegalese-Italian model Malick Bodian.

"They asked me where I'd like to shoot it and I though to myself 'shoot for the stars aim for the moon', and I said 'Ghana', and they were like 'sure'."

Speaking to Vogue about a previous visit to Ghana in 2018, Coel said: “I’d been to Africa before - Kenya and Uganda - but when I came here, I was really seeing people who looked like me.”

“I remember looking at all the kids playing, and it hit me, like, Wow, this could’ve been me and I think I would have really enjoyed that,” she continued.

“Yes, there are a lot of sad things, poverty, unemployment, struggle. There’s also a lot of peace, friendliness. There’s a lack of anxiety.”

In her Vogue interview Coel also spoke about her upcoming role in Black Panther where her character falls in love with her warrior colleague, played by Florence Kasumba.

"That sold me on the role, the fact that my character’s queer,” Coel said. “I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.”

Coel was born and raised in East London after her parents emigrated from Ghana. She is most famous for writing, directing and starring in the comedy-drama series I May Destroy You.