1 hour ago

Andy Anokye, who performed as Solo 45, was part of grime collective Boy Better Know

British-Ghanaian rapper, Andy Anokye, known by his stage name, Solo 45, has been found guilty of raping four women.

According to Metro, the 33-year-old, who was part of the group, Boy Better Know, was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of 30 charges stemming from a two-year period. He was unanimously convicted of 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He denied the charges, although admitting he terrorized the victims during “rough sex,” BBC reports. Anokye was arrested after one of the victims reported him to the police. Authorities subsequently confiscated his mobile phones and laptops. After browsing through his devices, they were able to get in touch with three other women.

Anokye, who is originally from London but stayed in Bristol, allegedly met the victims at his shows and established relationships with them before raping and assaulting them.

“We were able to prove that Anokye was a violent, controlling narcissist and bully who took pleasure in inflicting pain and suffering upon his victims,” Jill MacNamara, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, according to BBC.

“He filmed many of his attacks on his mobile phone, and this footage, along with the brave testimony of his victims, created a compelling case against him. “He claimed sexual activity with these women was consensual role-play and pointed to the fact that some of the women stayed in a relationship with him after the assaults.

“However, the CPS was able to prove none of these women had consented to the sexual activity or the violence and threats made against them.

“The fear he elicited must have made it obvious they did not consent.”

According to the victims, Anokye’s modus operandi when it came to raping and assaulting them included the use of weapons, forcibly detaining them, applying a cloth with bleach on their faces and water-boarding them, Metro reports.

“Not one of the women from whom you have heard said that they consented to what he says is a game – the rape game,” prosecutor, Christopher Quinlan QC, told jurors.

“They marked a boundary and he trashed it because he doesn’t recognise boundaries, either for himself or others.”

Anokye’s defense lawyer, Sally O’Neill, however, told jurors the videos presented as evidence showed “rough, sometimes unpleasant but importantly, consensual, sexual activity” with the four victims, claiming they had “full knowledge” of his fetishes and agreed to partake in it, Metro further reports.

She added: “What we have watched may make some of us cringe, but it doesn’t make it non-consensual.”

Presiding judge, William Hart, adjourned his sentencing for a date to be fixed. He also ordered Anokye to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

“I hope today’s verdicts bring some solace to the victims in this case who have suffered unimaginable horrors,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rice of Avon and Somerset Police said after the case, according to Sky News.

“Our focus will remain on supporting them as we have done for almost three years since this investigation began, and we will continue to do so through to sentencing and beyond.”

Source: Face2faceafrica.com