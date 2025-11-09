7 hours ago

The Tema Regional Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt after a 68-year-old British man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a drinking spot opposite the Tema Community 9 Cemetery on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Police reports indicate that the victim was seated with friends when six armed men on two motorbikes stormed the area.

Two of the assailants approached their table, and one snatched the victim’s mobile phone. When the victim tried to retrieve it, he was shot before the robbers fled on their motorbikes.

The victim was rushed to Tema General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators recovered a 9mm spent shell from the scene, which has been sent for forensic analysis.

ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs at the Tema Regional Police Command, confirmed that witnesses are assisting police, who have launched an extensive operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Efforts are also underway to notify the British Embassy about the incident.

The police assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the armed robbers to justice.