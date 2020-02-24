2 hours ago

British-born Ghanaian trainer Chris Hughton has expressed his desire to become coach of Ghana's Senior National football team, the Black Stars in future.

The 60-year-old former Norwich and Newcastle manager has been without a club since he was fired by Brighton in May last 2019.

Houghton was born on 11 December 1958 in London to a Ghanaian postman, Willie Hughton, and his Irish wife Christine née Bourke.

Having an African background Chris qualified to play for the Republic of Ireland as the son of an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father, becoming the first mixed-race player to represent the country. He played 53 matches for the Irish National team.

“My biggest draw at the moment is the day-to-day club management. That’s what continues to excite me,” Hughton said on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

“The draw of affecting a team week-in-week-out but international football and particularly Ghana where my father is from and Ireland where my mum is something I think about.

“But my real strength at this moment is the day-to-day working moments with clubs.” he concluded.