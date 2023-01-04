2 hours ago

Gospel musician Brother Sammy who doubles as a mutual friend to Nayas and Ernest Opoku has said that the spirit of the actress connects to only the songs of Ernest who she once dated.

Bro Sammy and Nayas, together with other celebrities gathered at the studios of Okay FM on January 1, 2023, where her affair with Ernest Opoku Jnr. surfaced. After the actress disclosed that “No matter what the history is, Ernest Opoku’s songs are inspirational”, Sammy grabbed the microphone and stated that songs of Ernest Opoku are the only records that move Nayas during prayers.

“Do you know why I like Nayas? When we’re home and praying, she will never be filled with the Holy Spirit no matter the song you play. It’s Ernest Opoku’s songs that rather move her,” Sammy articulated during the studio session monitored by GhanaWeb.

Nayas who burst into laughter as Sammy uttered these remarks did not refute the claim. While expressing her amusement, she commented, saying “Oh God!”

In 2018, Nayas stormed the studios of Adom FM during a live worship show and lashed Ernest Opoku following friction between the two. Ernest Opoku was reported to have said that he made a mistake in having an affair with Nayas which supposedly resulted in pregnancy.

After the incident, Nayas in an interview vowed to torment Ernest Opoku till the musician apologizes to her.

“I don’t need anything from Ernest Opoku’s but just his apology but if he says he is not going to do that then I’ll chase him to anywhere he will perform,” she told Zionfelix.

The bond that existed between Nayas and Brother Sammy alongside Ernest Opoku, was featured in a radio interview in November 2020 when their love affair popped up during the interview.

While stating she had forgiven Ernest Opoku, Nayas made some accusations against the ex-lover as she mentioned that the gospel musician once cautioned her to keep their relationship secret.

“When I was dating Ernest Opoku, he warned me not to tell my brother, his colleague Brother Sammy because he wants to hide our dating relationship from him,” she said.

“Ernest Opoku knows Brother Sammy is my best friend and I have taken him as my brother. I hold nothing against Ernest Opoku because I have forgiven him long time ago. We planned to be together but things didn’t work out and it doesn’t mean we are enemies,” Nayas told Angel FM.

Source: Ghanaweb