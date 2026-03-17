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Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Opoku, widely known as Broda Sammy, has revealed his openness to a future relationship with fellow gospel singer Diana Asamoah following the breakdown of his marriage.

Speaking on United Showbiz over the weekend, the outspoken musician disclosed that his marriage to his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa, ended after she initiated a customary divorce process without his prior knowledge.

According to him, the development came to his attention during the 2025 Christmas period while he was performing at an event in Manso.

He said his family head (Abusuapanyin) informed him that the traditional marriage drinks presented during their union had been returned by his wife’s family from abroad—an act that culturally signifies the dissolution of a marriage.

Broda Sammy explained that his family head initially refused to accept the items, insisting he had not been consulted before such a decision was taken. However, upon his return, a meeting was organised between both families to address the matter, although his wife did not attend.

He noted that during the meeting, she was contacted via phone and confirmed that she had instructed her family to return the drinks, effectively ending the marriage.

“I haven’t ended my marriage; it is I who has been divorced,” he stated, stressing that the decision was not his.

The gospel musician said he eventually accepted the divorce after considering the realities of their relationship, particularly the long periods they had spent living apart, with his wife based in France.

He further alleged that certain individuals he had lived with may have negatively influenced his wife’s perception of him, contributing to tensions in the marriage.

He also revealed that a miscarriage his wife suffered during one of her visits to Ghana may have further strained their relationship.

Broda Sammy added that he began to realise the marriage was beyond repair when his wife and her family failed to attend his mother’s funeral, an absence he described as deeply significant.

Despite the challenges, the musician indicated that he remains hopeful about love and marriage. He openly expressed interest in Diana Asamoah, suggesting he would consider marrying her in the future if circumstances align.