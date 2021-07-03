1 hour ago

Ghanaian premier commercial property services company, Broll Ghana on Friday, July 2, 2021, launched its 15th-anniversary celebration under the theme: “15 years of progressive leadership in Ghana’s real estate industry”.

The event was attended by members of the board of directors, division heads, members of staff, and the media.

Speaking at the event, the Board Chairman, Rev. George Amoako-Nimako gave an overview of how Broll Ghana was founded in 2006 as a joint venture company.

According to him, it was founded to handle the professional management of existing and prospective property portfolios.

“I recall being in meetings where the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and State Insurance Company now SIC company discussed the formation of a joint venture company to handle the professional management of existing and prospective property portfolios. They also saw opportunities in the management of both private and public sector portfolios”.

Broll Ghana is a joint venture founded by institutional shareholders, Broll Property Group of South Africa, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and SIC company in 2006.

Giving the keynote address, the CEO of Broll Ghana, Tony Sekyere, stated that the company was founded in 2006 to address the lack of maintenance culture in the real estate industry, and it has evolved into a multi-disciplinary professional service firm with footprints.

“As our Board Chairman said, these three corporate entities; Broll Property Group of South Africa, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), SIC, joined hands, signed a joint venture agreement and Broll Ghana was born. The aim of the creation that we see today was to have an organisation that could deliver an integrated and professional approach to real estate services and address the lack of maintenance culture we had in the system at the time, and also offer to the market a full spectrum of property related services.”

“On commencement, we had two main services, which was property management and facility management and overtime we have introduced other service lines and now Broll Ghana is multi-disciplinary professional service firm providing services in core areas in shopping centre management, property broking, corporate real estate valuation & advisory, market research, facilities management and property management,” he added.

Broll Ghana started with three clients with a staff strength of six, but now has a staff strength of over 150.

It can also boast of a property portfolio that includes Ghana Shippers Authority, AnC Development, Art Africa, Lango Real Estate, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), SIC company, Polo Heights among others.

Speaking about what the future holds for them, Tony Sekyere stated that the focus now for Broll Ghana is quality service delivery, digital and online transformation.

“Our current market faces several disruptive trends, by way of the current pandemic and digital transformation that is currently in our space and seeks to transform the way we do our business. And it is in this regard that I am proud to say our next phase will be underpinned by a digital and online transformation that we will use to do our work, and we will now see in the near future the introduction of the new aspect of our bespoke management software, Broll Advantage, and it will raise the technology bar to a new level of transparency, flexibility, cost-saving and value creation to a level we have never seen before.”

At the event, a new Broll Ghana logo to charter the new year’s ahead of the company was launched, and a cake was cut to celebrate the launch of the 15th anniversary.

Events that make up the 15th-anniversary celebration includes Industry engagement with the public and the media, corporate social responsibility activities, staff appreciation events, and thanksgiving church service all happening from now till the end of the year, 2021.

About Broll Ghana

Broll Ghana is the first company in Ghana to offer a formalised approach to property management.

It offers services such as commercial and residential broking, corporate real estate services, facilities management, property and project management, retail leasing and consulting, residential estate management, shopping centre management, and valuation and advisory services.

Source: citifmonline.com