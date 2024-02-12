3 hours ago

South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, secured the prestigious Air Cote d’Ivoire Fair Play Award at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Despite finishing third in the tournament, Bafana Bafana's exemplary sportsmanship and fair play throughout the competition earned them this distinguished recognition.

Their journey in the tournament saw them finish second in Group E before making waves by defeating Africa’s number one ranked side, Morocco, in the round of 16. They continued their impressive run by overcoming Cape Verde in the Quarter-Finals.

Although they fell short against Nigeria in the semi-finals, Bafana Bafana demonstrated resilience and determination, ultimately securing victory in the battle for third place against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Their consistent display of fair play on the field, coupled with their commendable performance throughout the tournament, earned them the Air Cote d’Ivoire Fair Play Award, highlighting their commitment to the spirit of the game.