Brunel University of London (BUL), in partnership with the University of Ghana (UG), will hold a joint Older Adults Reference Group Conference on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the West Africa Genetic Medicine Centre, University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

The conference will feature presentations from teams representing both institutions, highlighting their shared dedication to advancing research, policies and programmes that promote the well-being of older populations.

Dr. Paapa Kwesi Ampiah from Brunel University of London and Professor Jonathan Quartey of the University of Ghana will lead the session.

The Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, will attend as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Alfred E. Yawson, will serve as host.

The programme will be chaired by Ablekuma South Member of Parliament, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye, with a keynote address delivered by Professor Christina Victor, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor - Research Culture and Governance at Brunel University of London.

This initiative builds on the collaboration between Brunel University of London and the University of Ghana, which began with a three-day workshop held in Accra in February 2025.

That workshop laid the groundwork for establishing Ghana’s Older Adults Reference Group through a Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) framework.

The PPIE model enables older adults to contribute their lived experiences to shape healthcare research, policymaking, and wellness strategies.

The February workshop involved six faculty members from Brunel University and was jointly led by Dr. Ampiah and Professor Victor, who played key roles in launching the bilateral project.