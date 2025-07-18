1 hour ago

From L-R: Dr Paapa Kwesi Ampiah (Lecturer at Brunel University of London and project lead) Professor Samuel Antwi Baffour (Dean, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, University of Ghana), Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann (Dean, School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana), Professor Jonathan Quartey (Head, Health Professions Education Unit, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana)

Brunel University of London has successfully hosted a three-day seminar in partnership with academics from the University of Ghana, aimed at strengthening research collaboration and promoting greater public engagement in research.

The seminar, themed “Beyond Participation: How Can We Achieve Meaningful Involvement in Research,” focused on the principles of Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE).

It served as a continuation of a similar workshop held earlier this year in Ghana, which explored the formation of a University of Ghana Older Adults Reference Group (UGORG) — modeled after Brunel’s Older Persons Reference Group (BORG), a PPIE initiative that integrates the perspectives of older adults into research activities.

The event also provided a valuable platform to discuss wider collaborative opportunities in research and teaching between the two universities.

Organisers described the discussions as productive, with important connections established and concrete action points agreed to further deepen institutional partnerships.

“We are grateful to our colleagues from the University of Ghana — Professor Jonathan Quartey, Professor Samuel Antwi-Baffour, and Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann — for honouring our invitation,” the Brunel team, led by Dr. Paapa Kwesi Ampiah noted.

They also acknowledged contributions from their own faculty, including Dr. Elmar Kal, Professor Nana Kwame Anokye, Dr. Dominic Orth, Mr. Tim Grove, Professor Neil O'Connell, and Professor Christina Victor.

The PPIE approach aims to give older adults a meaningful voice in healthcare research, shaping policies and interventions through their lived experiences.

This seminar followed a similar three-day workshop held in Accra in February, led by Dr. Paapa Kwesi Ampiah and Professor Christina Victor, alongside five other Brunel faculty members.

Brunel’s delegation expressed enthusiasm about continuing this exchange, including attending the upcoming launch of UGORG in Ghana.