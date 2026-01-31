7 hours ago

The campaign organisation of Dr. Bryan Acheampong has rejected claims that it sent text messages to party delegates in the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, branding the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement released in Accra on Friday, January 30, 2026, the team cautioned delegates against paying attention to any messages circulating in Dr. Acheampong’s name, particularly those referencing financial offers or Christmas-related gifts.

The campaign made it clear that no such communications were approved or issued by Dr. Acheampong or his official team, describing the messages as part of a deliberate effort to confuse voters during a sensitive phase of the internal election.

Delegates were encouraged to stay focused on the voting process and not allow what the campaign termed “mischievous propaganda” to distract them from making informed choices.

Reiterating its values, the campaign stressed its commitment to clean, transparent and principled politics, urging party members to rely only on information shared through verified campaign platforms and authorised representatives.

The statement concluded by affirming that unity, honesty and respect for party processes remain central to Dr. Acheampong’s approach throughout the primaries.