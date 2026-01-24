22 minutes ago

NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has questioned the commitment of another aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong to peace and unity in the NPP, following his initial reluctance to sign the peace pact document which had been given to all aspirants.

The documents, the party's elections committee has confirmed, was given to all aspirants days before the signing ceremony, but at the signing ceremony, Kennedy Agyapong initially refused to sign, having raised questions over a clause.

Following the drama, which was captured live on TV, Kennedy Agyapong has further claimed that there was an error on the document. He specifically mentioned that Dr. Bryan Acheampong signed the place he was supposed to sign, and also attached his other aspirants of not reading through.

However, Dr. Bryan Acheampong has responded, questioning the commitment of Kennedy Agyapong, whom he said "did not want to sign".

"He squeezed his mouth in anger and said he won't sign," said Bryan Acheampong in a video of him meeting party delegates.

"Kennedy said he won't sign because he was not in agreement with some clauses. Go and watch the video, he said he won't sign."

"Sign the thing let's go, but he frowned and squeezed his mouth and said he won't sign. Didn't you see it? You go and watch. The cameras were there."

Bryan Acheampong added that signing the peace pact is important, and "it is something that if you refuse to sign, your campaign is gone."

He expressed doubt on how Kennedy Agyapong could commit to supporting the peace and unity of the party after the election if he does not win.