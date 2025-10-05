5 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Bryan Acheampong has intensified his campaign efforts with a tour of the Ashanti Region, as part of his nationwide engagement with delegates and grassroots supporters.

The tour forms part of a broader nine-day regional campaign schedule, which will see him move to the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, and conclude on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Dr. Acheampong, who began his campaign in the Eastern Region, has received enthusiastic receptions in every constituency he has visited. Party delegates and supporters have welcomed his message of hope, unity, and empowerment, expressing renewed optimism about the NPP’s prospects under his leadership.

His campaign, anchored on the theme “Power That Works for the People,” has struck a strong chord with the party’s grassroots—many of whom have called for a new direction following what has been described as the NPP’s most sobering loss in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Acheampong has consistently emphasized the need for a bold, unifying, and results-driven leadership to rebuild trust, reinvigorate the party base, and steer the NPP toward electoral victory in 2028.

“The NPP must reconnect with its grassroots and prioritize service, inclusion, and accountability. We need to restore confidence and deliver power that truly works for the people,” he recently told supporters.

During his Greater Accra tour, Dr. Acheampong is expected to meet delegates and stakeholders in key constituencies including Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Amasaman, Ablekuma West, Odododiodioo, Madina, Dome-Kwabenya, Ashaiman, Weija-Gbawe, and Tema West.

His campaign team reiterated that their focus remains on rebuilding the NPP from the ground up—unifying members, rewarding loyalty, and strengthening internal party structures to ensure lasting success.