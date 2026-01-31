3 hours ago

Two of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential hopefuls, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, have congratulated former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following provisional results that point strongly to his victory in the party’s flagbearer primary.

The congratulatory messages were conveyed through a phone call to Dr Bawumia after early results from across the country showed him opening a commanding lead in several constituencies.

Dr Acheampong acknowledged that while he had aspired to win the contest, he accepted the outcome as the collective decision of party delegates and a reflection of the democratic process within the NPP. He also thanked supporters who stood by his campaign and stressed his readiness to respect the verdict in the interest of party unity.

“I just called to congratulate you on a very good election. You have done well. This is a God factor, so let us keep it like that. My big brother, congratulations. Democracy has won, the internal election has won. We are very happy with the results that we got,” he said.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, also reached out to Dr Bawumia, using the opportunity to apologise for remarks he made about him during the heat of the campaign, which he later admitted were inappropriate.

The gestures of reconciliation and goodwill are being viewed as early steps toward healing and consolidating the party after a keenly contested primary.

With provisional figures placing Dr Bawumia well above 90,000 votes and the remaining candidates sharing just under 50,000, his victory appears increasingly secure as the final collation continues.

Party leaders have since renewed calls for unity, urging members to rally behind the projected winner as the NPP begins preparations for the 2028 general elections.