2 hours ago

A shocking incident has rocked the Gomoa East District in the Central Region after police arrested a self-styled pastor, identified as Major Wisdom Nutsugah, for allegedly subjecting six men to bizarre rituals at Buduburam.

The suspect, believed to be in his mid-40s, is currently in police custody at the Kasoa Divisional Command assisting with investigations.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, the controversial pastor lured the victims to his residence under the guise of a spiritual meeting.

The men, who are said to be beneficiaries of motorbikes earlier gifted by the pastor, were allegedly forced to strip naked and participate in what appeared to be ritualistic acts.

Investigators revealed that the victims were compelled to consume toffees taken from a pot that reportedly contained blood.

In addition, they were made to drink a strange liquid substance suspected to be a concoction used in occult practices.

The pastor allegedly warned them of severe spiritual consequences if they refused to obey his instructions.

One of the victims, said to have fled the scene during the ordeal, made a swift report to the Buduburam Police Station, prompting a rapid response that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Three of his junior pastors, who were reportedly present during the rituals, are also being interrogated.

Assembly Member for the Buduburam Electoral Area, Emmanuel Dogbe, condemned the incident in a media interview, describing it as “a disturbing reflection of growing abuses disguised as spirituality.”

He called on the police to pursue the case thoroughly to serve as a deterrent to others who exploit religion for criminal activities.

The police have since launched a detailed investigation into the matter, including a forensic examination of the items retrieved from the suspect’s home.

Preliminary findings suggest that the alleged rituals may have been connected to attempts to initiate the victims into an occult group under the pretext of receiving “spiritual empowerment.”