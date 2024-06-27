Bugatti Unveils the Hybrid Powerhouse: The Bugatti Tourbillon

Discover the Bugatti Tourbillon, the latest hybrid supercar from Bugatti Rimac, featuring a 16-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a staggering 1,800 horsepower. Learn about its groundbreaking features and exclusive production run.
Introduction: The Bugatti Tourbillon - A New Era of Performance
Bugatti has introduced its latest marvel, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a hybrid supercar that promises to redefine performance and luxury. This new model succeeds the renowned Chiron, boasting a hybrid engine and an eye-watering price tag, setting a new benchmark in the world of automotive excellence.
A True Hybrid "Beast"
The Evolution of Bugatti
The Bugatti Tourbillon marks a significant evolution for the brand, following its separation from the Volkswagen Group and merger with Rimac, the Croatian company behind the Rimac Nevera electric supercar. This partnership has given birth to Bugatti Rimac, a new entity committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.
Hybrid Powertrain Excellence
Unlike the all-electric direction Rimac is known for, Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac opted for a hybrid powertrain for the Tourbillon. This decision reflects a blend of tradition and innovation, combining the raw power of a gasoline engine with the efficiency of electric motors. The Tourbillon features a colossal 16-cylinder gasoline engine paired with two electric motors, delivering an astounding 1,800 horsepower. This hybrid setup allows the car to travel over 50 kilometers on electric power alone before switching to the petrol engine.
Unmatched Performance and Luxury
Unrivaled Power and Speed
The Tourbillon's powertrain is designed to offer an unparalleled driving experience. With 1,800 horsepower at its disposal, the supercar promises breathtaking acceleration and top speeds, embodying the pinnacle of automotive performance. This blend of power sources ensures a seamless transition between electric and gasoline propulsion, optimizing both performance and efficiency.
Exclusive Production
Bugatti's Molsheim factory in France will produce the Tourbillon, with a limited run of just 250 units. This exclusivity adds to the allure of the model, making it a coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Each unit carries a base price of $4 million, reflecting the car's advanced technology, craftsmanship, and unique status.
Comments