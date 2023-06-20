4 hours ago

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has successfully completed the construction of its pioneering 5-megawatt floating solar project, making it the first of its kind in the sub-region.

The commissioning of the project is anticipated to take place later this year.

The BPA initially embarked on the floating solar project with a capacity of 1 megawatt, and subsequently expanded it by adding an additional 4 megawatts. There are ambitious plans to further scale up the project to an impressive 65 megawatts.

The floating solar panels were strategically installed on the reservoir of the dam located on the Black Volta River, maximizing the utilization of available space and resources.

As a renewable energy entity, the BPA takes pride in its commitment to clean energy solutions. In 2017, it was granted a ministerial mandate by the Ministry of Energy to develop renewable energy plants. In 2020, its enabling Act was amended to encompass the development of renewable energy and other environmentally friendly alternatives across the country.

Moreover, the BPA has already made significant strides in the renewable energy sector. Their solar farm, which began operations in November 2020, currently generates 50 megawatts of power.

This solar farm has been successfully integrated into Ghana’s National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), facilitating the distribution of clean energy across the nation.

In an interview with Citi News, Deputy Director of Renewable Energy at the Bui Power Authority, Peter Acheampong, said, “We are done with the 5 megawatts, what you see behind me is generating power. We are currently undergoing what we call a pre-commissioning test to ensure all the components are working.”

Acheampong also disclosed that there are plans to scale up the floating solar.

“There are plans to scale up the floating solar to about 65 megawatts. At BPA, we do not just scale up, but our scaling up depends on what we call the renewable master plan for the country,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline