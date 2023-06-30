2 hours ago

Ghana’s state-owned second largest power generation, Bui Power Authority (BPA), last Friday, received six awards at the Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards ceremony in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

They are the Sustainability & Operational Excellence Award, Best Company in Fire Safety & Security Management Practices, HESS Team of the Year 2023 and HESS Company of the Year 2023.

The rest are HESS Personality of the Year 2023 which went to Mr. Chrisentus B. Kuunifaa, Deputy Director for Occupational Health, Safety and Environment and HESS Leadership in Sustainability & Environmental Stewardship Award which went to Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of Bui Power Authority.

The HESS Award is an annual event designed to identify and publicly recognise companies and individuals for their exceptional performance, leadership and innovations focused on the Health, Safety and Security of employees and stakeholders as well as the protection of the environment.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, after receiving the various awards, Mr Chrisentus Kuunifaa stated that the awards are a testament to the Authority’s leadership and commitment to HESS issues in all spheres of their operations.

“Winning six enviable awards in an awarding scheme that recognises the efforts of organisations in prioritising health, safety, security and environmental issues is something Bui Power Authority is most proud of.

“This is a validation of all the good work we do to ensure a safe working environment for all our employees and stakeholders.

“We wish to express our appreciation to the organisers for this enormous recognition. I do not doubt that these awards will spur us to do better than we already have,” he said.