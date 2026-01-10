12 minutes ago

Former boxer Bukom Banku has issued a public apology following an incident involving his son, Mustapha Kamoko, who has been charged in connection with an alleged machete attack in Ga Mashie.

In a statement calling for calm and reconciliation, Bukom Banku appealed to traditional leaders, chiefs, elders and residents of Ga Mashie to help bring the matter to a peaceful resolution.

He also directly asked the family of the victim to accept his apology and allow the issue to be settled amicably.

The case stems from an incident on December 31, 2025, in Bukom, where Mustapha Kamoko is alleged to have attacked Laud Abbey with a cutlass during a confrontation.

Reports indicate that the dispute was triggered by the discharge of firecrackers, which reportedly injured some people associated with Laud Abbey and led to tensions between the two sides.

Laud Abbey has accused Mustapha and his associates of causing injuries and damaging property during the disturbance.

In his appeal, Bukom Banku stressed the importance of forgiveness and dialogue, urging the public to support efforts aimed at easing tensions and preventing the situation from escalating further.