Budding Afropop star and Bullhaus Entertainment signee, Evans Kwasi Boadi Boateng popularly called Vanilla, has revealed his relationship with his current manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson better known as Bulldog.

Vanilla who is the recent artiste to be signed onto the Bullhaus Entertainment label has been working with Bulldog for one and a half years now.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Ekow Koomson on Ghanaweekend TV, Vanilla, while answering a question in line with how it has been like working with the Bullhaus Entertainment boss said “We fight a lot”.

On what triggered their recent fight, the ‘Laala’ crooner accentuated that he refused to do a feature with an artist recommended by Bulldog.

“Bulldog asked me to do some songs … actually they are features and with features, you have to send it to the artists early, but I was delaying… I wasn’t feeling like doing it, so he got infuriated,” Vanilla told Ekow Koomson.

He added that his innumerable fights with Bulldog have really helped shape his music career.

Vanilla is currently out with a song dubbed ‘Ewo”

Watch the interview below

Source: citifmonline