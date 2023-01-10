32 minutes ago

Controversial entertainment personality, Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog has been fined GH¢48,000 for threatening President Akufo-Addo over the Menzgold Saga.

Bulldog was dragged to court in 2021 after he indicated during an interview on UTV that President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.

The popular artiste manager was charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace.

In the two years of the trial, Bulldog pleaded not guilty to the charge insisting he never intended to threaten the president. He claimed that he only appealed to the President to intervene in the interest of customers of Menzgold.

But the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, in her judgment noted that the statement was not an appeal considering its gravity.

The artiste manager is expected to pay the fine of GH¢48,000 or in default spend 40 days in prison.

Source: citifmonline