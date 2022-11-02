3 hours ago

Bullgod, the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment and a former manager of Dancehall singer Shatta Wale on Wednesday, November 2, leaked the list of some major collaborations on Shatta's shelved Gift of God (GOG) album.

According to the talent manager, the leader of the Shatta Movement managed to secure some major collaborations with international artiste through the help of some members of his team, including those he has disrespected and fought with.

Shatta Wale has a song with American singer, and songwriter, John Legend, Dancehall greats, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan as well as Stefflon Don, this is according to Bullgod.

Explaining why he had to leak the possible song list on the yet-to-be-released album, Bullgod in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb wrote that the fans can no longer be starved because Shatta has held on to the GOG album for over 3 years.

His former manager added that releasing the album will help him top the charts instead of beefing him or trying to be ungrateful after his sacrifices for his brand.

The two who have been engaged in a dirty fight on social media have made some damning allegations against each other with the famous singer discrediting Bullgod's contribution to his brand development.

Read Bullgod's message to Shatta Wale below:

Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Insulting me won’t make you top charts around the world and will not earn you headline spots on events as well.

Your album will. Kindly release it for your fulfillment and our enjoyment.

Since you’re afraid to release the album — let me share a partial track-list to our SM fans.

1. Shatta Wale ft. John Legend

(collaboration enabled by your handler in the USA — Lesley of Fantasy Entertainment)

2. Shatta Wale ft. Popcaan

(collaboration enabled by your Godfather and Brands Manager — Deportee)

3. Shatta Wale ft. Vybz Kartel

4. Shatta Wale ft. Naira Marley

5. Shatta Wale ft. Stefflon Don

We have all these tracks on the album let’s not keep the fans waiting please. 2022 is ending ooo Bossman.

Advisement:

Please call Baba Sadiq now, humble yourself before him, plead with him to lead you to Blacko and beg for a collabo — that’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album.

Imagine:

Shatta Wale x Blacko

Iddriss Yussif (Deportee) advised you about Blacko some years back, you nearly killed him — you see him now?

YOU ARE WRESTLING AGAINST TIME — and no man has ever won that battle.

You have lost already — time has beaten you…

I am at my family house and improperly dressed in my cheap jalabia — come beat me

Love always broFor life is for life.

#DependOnGod #sikanhyiraadomaseda

Source: Ghanaweb