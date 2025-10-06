1 hour ago

Ghanaian music executive Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as BullGod, has opened up about the challenging period he faced while managing dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, revealing that the experience almost derailed his career and strained his professional relationships in the entertainment industry.

In an interview, BullGod described Shatta Wale as “one of the most difficult artistes I’ve ever worked with”, citing his unpredictable nature, frequent controversies, and disregard for agreed plans.

“He insulted my boss at Charterhouse, and I was working with them at the time. That nearly cost me a lot. I made so many enemies just managing Shatta Wale,” BullGod revealed.

According to him, that particular incident placed him in a very uncomfortable position — torn between loyalty to his artiste and maintaining credibility within the industry. “Managing him felt like a test. I just hope I passed,” he said with a wry smile.

He recalled several instances where Shatta Wale would cancel scheduled appearances without warning. “You can have an agreement with him, and the next morning he will decide not to go for the engagement,” he said.

BullGod also recounted a memorable episode during the Ghana Music Awards, where organisers agreed that Shatta Wale would perform only one song — but the artiste went on stage and did something completely different. “We had an agreement during the meeting that he would perform one song, but he went up there and changed everything,” he added.

The former manager further shared how Shatta Wale’s confrontational style during media engagements created constant tension. “He would go on Joy FM, have issues there, and before you know it, he’s moved to YFM continuing the same argument,” BullGod recalled, adding that managing the aftermath of such drama often left him mentally drained.

Despite the turbulence, BullGod acknowledged the milestones they achieved together, including Shatta Wale’s triumphant return to the Ghana Music Awards stage after years of absence. “After he came back, we managed to get him nominated, and he won. That was a proud moment,” he said.

He also praised Shatta Wale’s undeniable talent and influence in Ghana’s music landscape. “He’s an incredible musician. He understands the streets, he knows the game, and whether people like it or not, Shatta is the Dancehall King of Ghana,” BullGod stated.

Reflecting on the experience, BullGod said managing Shatta Wale taught him invaluable lessons in patience, resilience, and adaptability. “Working with Shatta was tough, but it made me a better manager. I learnt how to navigate people and situations better,” he concluded.