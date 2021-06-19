1 hour ago

An ex-convict, Tetteh Teye who served 20 years in the Nsawam prison has urged the Police to immediately arrest the two female tellers who were on a bullion van that was attacked by armed robbers at James Town in Accra on Monday.

Armed robbers shot to death a police officer, Emmanuel Osei who was providing security for the van, and a lady, Afua Badu who witnessed the incident.

The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries.

But, the ladies on the bullion van, both tellers of Mon-Tran, escaped unhurt but were sent to the hospital to be treated for trauma, a police statement said.

But speaking on “Ghana Kasa” show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, the ex-convict, Tetteh Teye stated that from his experience, the ladies may well be suspects in the case and must not be treated with kid gloves by thoroughly interrogated.

“The two women who were in the bullion van must be arrested immediately, I say so because the women could pass on credible information to criminals to strike. Their phones must be seized and scanned to check their chats. If they had chatted with someone and provided the person with information about the movement of the bullion van before it was attacked how can we know?

“The Police must be on top of its work and deliver. If a criminal is arrested with a gun, the person must be questioned on how he got the weapon. He should be asked where he buys bullets after he runs out of it then we’ll see the number of persons who’ll be involved. If I have five rounds of ammunition and I run out where do I get a replacement. These are issues that the police must take seriously,” Tetteh Teye told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.

Source: Kasapafmonline