32 minutes ago

German Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim TSG are plotting a €4 million swoop Inter Milan's Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah.

The former Udinese Calcio and Juventus wing back has fallen down the pecking order under Antonio Conte, and has failed to assert himself on Inter's first-team.

The 30 year old has made just 8 appearances for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season.

Asamoah’s current contract with expires in June 2021 and the club would seriously consider a good offer for him.

Hoffenheim sources confirm the German club are becoming increasingly confident they can scale any hurdles to sign the versatile Black Stars midfielder.