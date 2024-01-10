2 hours ago

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, who will represent Burkina Faso in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has excluded Ghana from his list of top favorites to win the tournament.

Tapsoba identified Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast as the top contenders for the AFCON title.

In an interview with ONTime Sports, the talented defender acknowledged the competitive nature of the tournament and highlighted the improvement in Burkina Faso's squad.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is special for us. We are stronger than we have been in previous editions because we have improved a lot in every position.”

“There is no small team. I can say that Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast will have a higher chance of winning the tournament than other participating teams,” he concluded.

He emphasized that there are no small teams in the competition and mentioned that Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast have a higher chance of winning the tournament compared to other participating teams.

Tapsoba's comments add an interesting perspective to the expectations for the AFCON, with different players and experts expressing their views on the potential winners.

The tournament is set to kick off on January 13, with football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the exciting matchups and performances in Ivory Coast.

