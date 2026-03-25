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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has called on government to prioritise sustainable local tomato production, describing Burkina Faso’s recent export ban as a wake-up call for Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Speaking at the Ghana Export-Import Bank’s 10th anniversary international conference in Accra on Wednesday, March 25, Dr Asiama stressed that Ghana has the capacity to meet its own tomato needs and must take decisive action to reduce reliance on imports.

“If Burkina Faso bans exports of tomatoes, why should it become a crisis in Ghana? We have the capacity here,” he said, adding that discussions are already underway with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture to address the situation.

He noted that several regions in Ghana are suitable for cultivating the same varieties of tomatoes currently imported, and highlighted the opportunity to engage the country’s large youth population in agriculture. With over 500,000 young people seeking employment and access to seeds and inputs available, he said the conditions are favourable for scaling up production.

Dr Asiama also pointed to the short maturity period of some crops, such as onions, which can be harvested within three to four months, as evidence that quick gains are achievable with the right investment and planning.

On financing, he explained that while commercial banks currently play a dominant role due to their larger balance sheets, the Ghana EXIM Bank will require stronger financial backing to effectively support local farmers and agribusinesses.

He further acknowledged consumer preferences for imported tomatoes, particularly from Burkina Faso, which are known to last longer and contain less water, making them more suitable for processing. However, he noted that local produce can also be preserved and processed using modern technology to meet market demands.

“Such interventions may not solve the problem entirely, but they can mitigate it,” he said. “By preserving local varieties and expanding cultivation in suitable areas, we can gradually reduce dependence on imports and strengthen Ghana’s food security.”