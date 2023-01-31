1 hour ago

Popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also known as Gigi Lamayne has publicly professed love to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post shared on her Twitter handle.

She expressed that despite how she feels deeply about Burna Boy, he is unaware of her emotions.

“I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”

Reacting, to her statement, Burna Boy liked that particular post.

This made her pleased as she shared a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked.

According to her, this serves as a form of confirmation that he is aware of her feelings for him.

Read the tweet below: