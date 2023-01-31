Popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also known as Gigi Lamayne has publicly professed love to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.
Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post shared on her Twitter handle.
She expressed that despite how she feels deeply about Burna Boy, he is unaware of her emotions.
“I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”
Reacting, to her statement, Burna Boy liked that particular post.
This made her pleased as she shared a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked.
According to her, this serves as a form of confirmation that he is aware of her feelings for him.
Read the tweet below:
https://twitter.com/Gigi_Lamayne/status/1619296437757689856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1619296437757689856%7Ctwgr%5E53ef2c83ccefee89194385f4b127ad32fba12537%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanaweb.com%2FGhanaHomePage%2Fentertainment%2FBurna-Boy-reacts-as-South-African-rapper-professes-love-to-him-1705325— (@Gigi_Lamayne)
https://twitter.com/Gigi_Lamayne/status/1619296437757689856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1619339421253533697%7Ctwgr%5E53ef2c83ccefee89194385f4b127ad32fba12537%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanaweb.com%2FGhanaHomePage%2Fentertainment%2FBurna-Boy-reacts-as-South-African-rapper-professes-love-to-him-1705325— (@Gigi_Lamayne)
