There has been a left of chaos surrounding the funeral and burial of former President Jerry John Rawlings after his demise.

An earlier statement from the funeral committee stated that the former Military officer and President would have been buried on 23rd December but protestation from chiefs in the Volta Region meant broader consultations had to be done before he is interred.

The Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area of the Volta Region, Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII has also waded in with his own plea.

He has appealed for the mortal remains of the late President to be interred at on his (Rawlings') property at Tefle which is located on the banks of the River Volta.

According to the paramount chief the former President whiles alive revealed that he would like to be buried at his property at Tefle.

In a statement signed and issued on Thursday, December 17, 2020, which was addressed to the "Funeral Committee and Family members, Children and the Widow Nana Konady Agyeman Rawlings," he appealed that the late Ex-President should be buried on his property at Tefle.

"The man loved water and rivers. One time he told me he does not care if he could be interred on the Island at Tefle but I dissuaded him saying that, because if the the spillway of the dam is opened the water table might change thus affect his remains," Togbe Dugbaza said.

He added, "He said he was not strict about it. In this vein why don't you consider laying him to rest on his property at Tefle which lies at the Volta River Bank."