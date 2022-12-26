5 hours ago

Ghanaian business magnate Dr. Seth Kwame Boafo, widely known as Dr. S. K. Boafo is dead.

The sad news occurred today, December 26, 2022, after a short illness.

Dr. S. K. Boafo was the Executive Chairman for the S. K. Boafo Group of Companies, a conglomerate that included S. K. Boafo Travel and Tour, S. K. Boafo Logistics, and S. K. Boafo Construction.

He was well-respected and highly successful in the transportation industry.

He was known for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, and his contributions to the transportation industry will not be forgotten.