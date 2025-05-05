3 days ago

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Joseph Badu Boateng alias Dada Joe has petitioned the Ghana Police Service and the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin over an attempted murder on his life by Hon. Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Member of Parliament for Offinso North.

The incident according to the petition took place on April 18, 2025, during a peaceful health walk in Nkenkaasu which was part of an Easter event aimed at promoting unity in the Offinso North Constituency.

Mr. Boateng, who organized the event, posits that he was alerted about transportation issues in Akumadan and drove there to assist. On his way back, his vehicle was blocked by a white Toyota Hilux pick-up truck driven by one Daniel Opoku popularly known as Opoku Ware and was allegedly placed there on the instruction of the MP. After eventually getting past the obstruction, a series of gunshots were fired from the home of the Member of Parliament with one shot striking the rear windshield of Mr. Boateng's car. The shooter, Police Inspector Awuah Ernest, is said to be the bodyguard of Hon. Dr. Kyei Asamoah.

Eyewitnesses, including media personnel, believe Mr. Boateng was the intended target. The petition claims the shooting was a premeditated attack, orchestrated by the MP to harm him.

Mr. Boateng has called for an immediate investigation into the matter and for appropriate sanctions if the MP is found guilty. He has since submitted evidence, including photos and videos, to aid the investigation. The case has raised concerns about political violence, and the public is calling for justice.