Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu says but for poor officiating his side would have walked away with a win against Mauritanian side Nouadhibou on Sunday.

He says he is still pleased with the 1-1 draw Kotoko were able to get in their first leg tie against the Mauritanians in the CAF Champions Leaguee.

Kotoko opened the scores of the game in the 5th minute through an early goal from Osman Ibrahim before a controversial penalty gave the host a draw.

An obviously livid Maxwell Konadu was not too happy with officiating but believes his side have the necessary requirements to progress to the next stage.

“A draw is not bad, but I think that if the officiating was a bit better today, we should have won the game," he said.

“However, a champions league 1-1 away draw is better than a goalless stalemate. We have taken the 1-1 result in good faith, we will go home and work harder to ensure we beat them by at least 1 or 2 unanswered goals so we can progress to the next stage,” he added.

Kotoko will host the Mauritanians next week with a goalless draw or a win enough for Kotoko to progress.