The Consumer Protection Agency of Ghana is urging Ghanaians to insist on buying fuel in litres anytime they visit fuel stations to avoid cheating at the pumps.

According to the Agency, it is the best remedy in the present moment after revelations by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) that 57 OMC’S in Accra have altered their pumps to cheat unsuspecting Ghanaians.

In a press statement signed by Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour, Head of Programs and Research, it investigations have revealed that several OMCs in Accra have alter the Cedi running metre of the pump whiles they leave the litre metre running intact since it’s the litre section they use to calculate the amount of fuel sold by each attendant at a point in a time.

The statement therefore advised that consumers desist from buying fuel in Cedis and rather notify pump attendants that they are buying in litres because they could adjust the cedi meter easily but not the litre aspect.

"At the station, tell the attendant you want to buy let’s say 10 litres, look at the PRICE for the day and multiply the price by the litre you want and pay the amount. Anything above this is cheating," the statement said.