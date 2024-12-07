3 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has once again, expressed belief in the sovereign will of God, as Ghanaians vote today to elect a new leader.

Dr. Bawumia cast his ballot earlier in the morning at his hometown, Walewale and expressed belief that he will emerge victorious.

"I have come in and I have voted. Both in the presidential and parliamentary election. The process has been smooth, the lines I can see are very orderly and we are expecting a very peaceful election," Dr. Bawumia told the media.

"I must say by the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election," he added.

"I think that we have done a lot of work. We have put out our message to the people and I think that the message has been well received. I believe that by the grace of God when all the ballots are counted the NPP; myself and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election."

Dr. Bawumia also urged all Ghanaians to go out and exercise their right to vote, in a peaceful manner.

"I'm encouraging all Ghanaians to get up and get to the polling Station, queue peacefully and exercise their right to vote and let this be a very peaceful election."