The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has once again, expressed belief in the sovereign will of God, as Ghanaians vote today to elect a new leader.
Dr. Bawumia cast his ballot earlier in the morning at his hometown, Walewale and expressed belief that he will emerge victorious.
"I have come in and I have voted. Both in the presidential and parliamentary election. The process has been smooth, the lines I can see are very orderly and we are expecting a very peaceful election," Dr. Bawumia told the media.
"I must say by the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election," he added.
"I think that we have done a lot of work. We have put out our message to the people and I think that the message has been well received. I believe that by the grace of God when all the ballots are counted the NPP; myself and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election."
Dr. Bawumia also urged all Ghanaians to go out and exercise their right to vote, in a peaceful manner.
"I'm encouraging all Ghanaians to get up and get to the polling Station, queue peacefully and exercise their right to vote and let this be a very peaceful election."
