Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor was in the stands on Friday night when Accra Hearts of Oak played against Karela United.

It was a game that produced very little entertainment as both sides settled for a goalless draw in a drub affair that was characterized by more wastefulness from both sides.

Before attending the Hearts vs Karela United game, the Black Stars head coach had paid a visit to the training grounds of Great Olympics.

The former Kotoko, Hearts of Oak trainer has showed a lot of interest in the local game as he also watched Hearts of Oak's league game against Inter Allies at the same venue last week.

Akonnor was not alone in watching the game as he was accompanied by the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert.

Since January the Black Stars coach has handed call up to five local based players in his two competitive games with the likes of Christopher Nettey and Razak Abalora as well as Kwadwo Amoako of Ashantigold getting opportunities.