Sixteen Passengers have died on the spot while over twenty others are in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa to Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

According to report the accident which happened around 4:30am Tuesday May 30, 2023, involved a fully packed Yutong bus which was coming from Cote d’ivoire to Accra with all passengers being Ivorians and fuel tanker believed to be owned by Goodness Energy.

It is believed that, the driver of the Yutong bus was sleeping and upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko he veered from his lane into the opposite lane resulting in the collision with the Fuel tanker.

The body of all Sixteen deceased persons have been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.