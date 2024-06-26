12 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress( NDC) Communication Officer at Awutu Senya West Constituency, Kadevi Selasy has allegedly committed suicide at Nkwadum, a suburb of Awutu Bontrase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased at dawn of Wednesday, June 26, 2024 asked his wife to escort him to ease himself outside, which she did.

But when he requested that she escorts her a second time she declined.

After some time of the deceased not returning, she decided check on him, only to find her husband hanging dead.

It is unclear what pushed the deceased to take his own life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The case has been reported to the police for investigation.