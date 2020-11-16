1 hour ago

Words cannot express how enthusiastic Nyamebekyere Kramokrom residents were, after the United Kingdom chapter of NPP Loyal Ladies donated second clothes and baby products to them.

Nyamebekyere Kramokrom is a farming community located in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency of the Central Region.

On behalf of the NPP UK Loyal Ladies, the Central Regional Captain of the group, Lawrencia Entsuah and the parliamentary candidate of the area, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie together with the constituency executives donated the items to the residents.

The items donated includ; weighing bags, shoes, toothbrushes, baby spoons, cups amongst others.

The ladies undertook a clean up exercise in the community and distributed free meals to underprivileged.

Speaking at the presentation, Lawrencia Entsuah said the initiative was not focused only on political engagement and inclusiveness among women but also to cater for the humanitarian needs of the underprivileged in society.

She said the Loyal Ladies will garner all the resources needed, both human and material, to campaign effectively to ensure that the NPP retains power in 2020.

Lawrencia Entsuah explained that since coming into power, the NPP government has empowered women through free education, employment creation, and the protection of women and children against abuse and violence.

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the area, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie also added that Ghana cannot afford a reverse of these laudable achievements by the NPP government as a result of bad choices at the polls, urging Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP again and himself as the MP in upcoming December 7 elections.