9 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the masterminds behind the ambulance scandal, which implicated the daughters of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have fled the country.

In a post shared on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the MP claimed that Stephen Okereke Elendu Kalu Okoro, a business partner of Akufo-Addo’s daughters; Frank Agyekum Boateng; and Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku, were responsible for the $108 million ambulance scandal and had left Ghana just days before the 2024 general election.

According to Ablakwa, Kalu Okoro departed Ghana on November 27, 2024, to the UK, while Agyekum Boateng left the country on November 26.

He further alleged that Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku left Ghana on August 31, 2024, shortly after he published an exposé on the scandal.

“I can today authoritatively reveal that Stephen Okereke Elendu Kalu Okoro, Frank Agyekum Boateng, and Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku—three chief architects of the infamous $108 million Akufo-Addo daughters’ ambulance sweetheart deal—have all left Ghana," Ablakwa stated.

"Stephen Okoro, the longtime business partner of Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and Edwina Akufo-Addo and a father to one of Akufo-Addo’s grandchildren, left Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3 aboard British Airways flight BA2066 to Gatwick on November 27, 2024. His stated destination was the UK.

"The second person, Frank Agyekum Boateng, left Ghana on November 26, 2024, aboard United Airlines flight UA3010 to Washington, using a Ghanaian passport with the last three digits 970,” he continued.

"As for Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku of Luxury World Auto Group Limited, she flew out on August 31, 2024, using a Delta flight (DL157) to New York. She presented two passports—one US passport with the last three digits 777 and a Ghanaian passport ending in 020. She has not returned to Ghana since,” Ablakwa added.

The MP emphasised that none of the three individuals has returned to Ghana since their departure and expressed confidence that justice would be served.

He mentioned that the “Operation Recover All the Loot (ORAL)” initiative, under President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, would involve collaboration with international partners to track down those who have fled.

About the Ambulance Scandal

In an exposé published on July 21, 2024, Ablakwa provided evidence of alleged financial mismanagement in the payment of over $34.9 million authorised by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the purchase and fitting of spare parts for 307 government ambulances.

According to Ablakwa, the approved payment, amounting to $113,695.46 per ambulance, exceeded the cost of many fully equipped new ambulances, raising concerns about the rationale behind the expenditure.

He alleged that the contract, awarded to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, was marred by favoritism and a lack of competitive procurement.

He also claimed the process was done through sole sourcing rather than a transparent tender.

However, Service Ghana Auto Group refuted Ablakwa’s claims.

The company stated that it was one of 16 companies that bid for the contract and part of a consortium of seven companies chosen for offering cost-effective services.

The company also denied allegations that the $34.9 million payment was higher than the cost of acquiring new ambulances.

Additionally, it rejected claims that it had received $10 million before the $34.9 million payment, a point also refuted by the Bank of Ghana.

Read Ablakwa’s post below: